Not as hot on Thursday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Clouds moving in from the south will make for a muggy night tonight, but a cooler day tomorrow. Expect lows in the upper 60′s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with the risk of showers. Expect highs near 80.
Friday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the 70′s.
The weekend will feature below average temperatures. Expect highs in the 60′s, with lows in the 40′s.
