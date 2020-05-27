Ogdensburg city council votes down independent investigation

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of Ogdensburg’s city council voted down an independent investigation of claims of workplace violence.
The vote was 4 to 3. The “no” votes included Skelly, who is allegedly the object of those complaints.
The complaints revolve around Skelly trying to get into city hall the night of May 11. Police were allegedly called by employees inside.
A state agency is looking at those complaints. There was debate before the vote.
"A third party needs to review this,” councillor Michael Powers said, “and a ‘no’ vote on this is negligence."
"I have all the confidence in the state agency to render a decision – whether it be favorable or not," said councillor Steve Fisher
The council also voted to stop sending police to provide security at the airport and voted to support a one-year extension of the sales tax agreement with the county.
The votes followed an executive session that was called after councillors heard from a union head and residents who sounded off about recent council activities.
Firefighters' union head Allen Rickett proposed appointing one firefighter as chief for the next 90 days.
The position is currently rotated among several firefighters. He said it could save the city money.
For more than an hour people expressed dissatisfaction with Mayor Mike Skelly and his allies as councilors listened.
"This is not normal,” Heather Shaver said, “and the negative publicity that we had over the month – makes us look like we're from Mayberry."
