Ogdensburg lawmakers deadlocked, have shouting matches on airport security

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Is the Ogdensburg International Airport in danger?
Another chaotic Ogdensburg City Council meeting left the airport in the lurch. There were shouting matches over airport security, a fire chief and an investigation.
It often went like this:
“You were offering the money. You and Sarah were like … You wanted to give them a million dollars," said Mayor Mike Skelly.
“Negotiations are when you sit at the table and talk," said Michael Powers, Ogdensburg city councilor.
And that was on something where Skelly and Powers voted the same.
The most crucial votes were two deadlocked ones on airport security. A city contract providing police during TSA checks and aircraft boardings will end.
“I believe the airport would have to close. … I believe it's federally mandated,” said Skelly.
The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority confirms it needs police officers at the airport in order to stay open. They have 30 days to find another option.
The authority has been perennially late in paying for the airport security.
“It’s like we’re floating an awful lot of money to Bridge & Ports,” said Nichole Kennedy, Ogensburg city councilor.
But Kennedy's proposal to demand payment every month failed on a 3-3 vote. Those in favor of Kennedy's proposal then voted not to extend the contract. It was another 3-3 vote.
The usual divisiveness was on full display at Tuesday night's council meeting. But the council also showed they can work together, or at least vote together, on some issues that are important to Ogdensburg.
They voted unanimously to keep the sales tax split with the county the same for one year. The county had asked for givebacks.
And they voted 6-1 to hire a private company to manage all city vehicles.
