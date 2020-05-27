Report: Pentagon lifting travel ban for military

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Military Times is reporting the Pentagon is rolling back its travel ban for service members.
That means travel for things like training and change-of-station moves can begin to resume.
The Defense Department issued a stop-movement order on March 12 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit.
“This conditions-based, phased approach prioritizes the safety and security of our personnel, their families, and our communities, while balancing the need to advance Service members’ career opportunities, unit rotational deployments, and other imperatives,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote in a memo, according to Military Times.
According to the report, troops and their families can travel both within the U.S. and to host countries, as long as shelter-in-place orders have been lifted and there’s a 14-day downward trend in coronavirus cases.
