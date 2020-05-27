Still feeling like summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another hot one.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
Humidity will build and because of that there’s a small chance of a passing shower in the afternoon.
It will be warm and muggy overnight.
Thursday will be hot and muggy, too. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be around 80.
The first part of Friday will also be hot and muggy. Then a cold front moves through, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
It gets cooler for the weekend and beyond.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60. It will be around 60 and mostly sunny on Sunday and Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.