THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tricia L. Weed, 45, of Three Mile Bay and formerly of the Villages, Florida, passed away at home on Friday, May 15th, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.
Tricia was born May 12th, 1975 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of the late George and Kathleen Weed.
She graduated from Pittsford-Southerland High School, and earned her B.A in Finance from SUNY Plattsburgh, and her MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.
Tricia had a successful financial career as a financial wholesaler. Tricia still found time to enjoy Chaumont Bay, working out, watching the stock market, playing with her dog Lucy, and anything involving her nephews Keith and Jaxon Weed.
Tricia is survived by her brother Bryan, nephews Keith and Jaxon, paternal grandmother Gladys Weed, aunts and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents, maternal grandparents: Keith and Veronica Clayson, paternal grandfather Bernard Weed, and an uncle.
A private memorial celebration with the Hon. Roger K. Duvall officiating will be planned at a later date.
