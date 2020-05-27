Voters say it’s better to reopen state slowly, poll shows

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - By a two-to-one margin, New Yorkers think it’s worse to loosen stay-at-orders too quickly than to do it too slowly.
According to a Siena College poll released Wednesday, voters said by a 65-32 percent margin that it’s better to weather the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown than it is to lose lives to the disease.
New Yorkers are also inclined to wear masks in public. Ninety-fur percent say they wear a mask when social distancing can’t be maintained. Voters support the governor’s order requiring face masks in public by an 89-9 percent margin, little changed from 92-8 percent last month.
Seventy-one percent say they’ve seen someone not wear a mask in the past week in situations where they should.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo still gets high marks for the way he’s handled the coronavirus crisis, although it’s slipped a little. Seventy-six percent of New Yorkers approve of the job he’s doing, compared with 84 percent last month.
Not everything the governor has done gets high marks. Forty-eight percent disapprove of the way he’s handled the coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes, compared with 44 percent who approve.
Here are a few more takeaways:
- Three-quarters of New Yorkers think there will be another outbreak in the fall. At the same time, 64 percent think schools will probably be open by then.
- There’s an even split over whether people will be able to have large family gathers by July without social distancing. Fifty percent say it’s not likely and 47 percent say it is.
- Forty-four percent of black voters and 27 percent of white voters live in a household where at least one person has been laid off.
- Fifty-seven percent of voters know someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, including more than two-thirds of downstate residents, up from 51 percent last month.
- Thirty-seven percent know someone who has died from COVID-19, including nearly half of downstaters, compared to 32 percent last month who knew someone who had died.
- Fifty-five percent say there will be time for the state Legislature to get back to business after the crisis has subsided, while 38 percent say the Legislature should resume session and start passing laws to help New Yorkers in the midst of the crisis.
The poll was conducted May 17-21 among 796 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of +/- 3.7 percentage points.
