Watertown city council hears budget objections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some Watertown city residents say closing the Alteri pool at the fairgrounds is the wrong move.
That was part of a public hearing Tuesday night on the city’s proposed budget for 2020-2021.
Council members heard from a handful of people who said lawmakers should have found a way to keep the pool open and should have included the public on the decision to close it.
“We are really saddened by your abrupt decision regarding the closure of the Alteri pool. without really public discussion, there was no discussion,” Debbie Dermady said.
“We had no voice in the matter whatsoever,” Bill Dermady said, “especially when you gave your word that it’s going to be done next year and not this year."
“We really haven’t reached out to businesses in the city of Watertown to see if they would be willing to support a pool or a portion of a pool," Patrick Hickey said.
That comment to ask businesses to help support the pools financially sparked a heated exchange between Mayor Jeff Smith and councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero.
“The city can’t reach out the businesses and ask for them to sponsor or donate to city operations,” Smith said. “They can do it on their own, but we can’t solicit it."
“Can I add to that?” Ruggiero said. “There was the effort to raise funds but with you constantly saying you’re going to close the pool, you’re going to cancel the contract, we had people who were willing to donate and they backed out because they weren’t sure it was going to happen."
“I would remind the councilwoman that you can’t solicit funds, that’s illegal,” Smith said.
Other people expressed disappointment in nine proposed layoffs.
Smith reminded the online audience that city department heads will take a 2 percent pay cut and council members will take a 15 percent pay reduction to try to make the budget work.
If the budget is approved as is, Watertown’s property tax rate will increase a little less than 2 percent.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposed budget on June 1.
