Watertown farmers market begins with restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm and Craft Market kicked off its season Wednesday with changes due to COVID-19.
Food vendors were back on Washington Street serving customers.
"I'm glad to be here. With the pandemic and everything going on we didn't know if there would be a market this year," said Jerry Sherman, owner, C&J Old Fashion Kettle Corn.
But not everyone is back. Less than half of the vendors that were here last year are here this year because of social distancing.
Kylie Peck of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce says people should stay six feet apart and vendor stands have to be 10 feet apart. Vendors are also handling products for customers.
"We are asking our customers and our vendors to wear face masks, of course," said Peck.
Most people were wearing masks Wednesday. However, some people were people not.
Vendors are doing extra sanitizing too to help things clean.
"Definitely a change in pace but you couldn't ask for a better day to start," said Loren Bush, co-owner, Bush Gardens.
With the warm weather, people were happy to get out.
"It's a nice day and we can't really go places. I got honey sticks and lemonade," said Gracyn Roshia, a customer.
"We are market people anyway. I came and photographed and bought last year, so everything we would have bought last year we bought this year," said Brandon Bledsoe.
Even though right now there's only food vendors at the farmers market, Peck says that with new guidance craft vendors will be allowed in the coming weeks.
The market runs on Wednesdays through the first week in October.
