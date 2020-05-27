We Are One Public - Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Monday, June 1 at 8 PM EST
Streaming on The Public's website, YouTube, and FacebookFollowed by a post-show dance party
Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Directed by Kenny Leon
Music Directed by Ted Sperling
Honoring Sam Waterston and Audrey & Zygi Wilf
WE ARE ONE PUBLIC will include performances and appearances by Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Glenn Close, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Anne Hathaway, Stephanie Hsu, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Sandra Oh, Mia Pak, David Hyde Pierce, Phillipa Soo, Trudie Styler & Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, and more. The event will also feature cameo appearances by Todd Almond, Troy Anthony Burton, Michael Cerveris, Daniel Craig, Carla Duren, Danaya Esperanza, Jane Fonda, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich, David Henry Hwang, Brian d’Arcy James, Alicia Keys, John Lithgow, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Margaret Odette, Kelli O’Hara, Suzan-Lori Parks, Phylicia Rashad, Jay O. Sanders, Liev Schreiber, Deandre Sevon, Martin Sheen, and Meryl Streep.
Please RSVP to PublicPressRSVP@publictheater.org for updates and to receive the link to tune into the livestream.
While we look forward to gathering in person again, we’re excited to share this special event and hope that you can join us online for WE ARE ONE PUBLIC!
