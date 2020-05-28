Breaking: north country will NOT move to phase two Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite widespread expectations that much of the north country would return to work starting Friday, “phase two” will not happen Friday, Jefferson County legislature chairman Scott Gray said in an email Thursday night.
“The governor is issuing another EO (executive order) to extend phase 1,” Gray wrote. " There is another statewide pause. No region is moving to phase two despite being told it was a natural progression."
Thursday night’s announcement was a surprise, since it appeared northern New York had met state standards for the broader reopening allowed in Phase two.
Why did it happen? Cuomo now says experts have to review how the state’s various regions are doing, and give their blessing, before they can move to phase two
“We have metrics. We have numbers,” Cuomo said during a radio interview.
“The reopening in the first five regions ends tomorrow. When the reopening of phase one ends, we’ll give the experts all the data. It is posted on the web but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we’ll move forward.”
Gray was clearly frustrated by Thursday’s developments.
“We have questioned them (the state) on the progression and were assured we would roll forward without an issue. Transparency as previously mentioned has been made a farce,” he wrote.
The north country was not alone Thursday night; no part of the state was spared Governor Cuomo’s order.
What was covered by phase two? A broad range of retail businesses, which would have been allowed to start letting customers into their stores again; real estate agents would have had expanded freedom to show properties; some professional services like barbershops and beauty salons could reopen, as could some government functions like the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The state essentially shut down weeks ago as a way to halt the spread of COVID-19, and is re-opening in phases spaced roughly two weeks apart.
