Canton pecks away at law to allow villagers to raise chickens

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chicken coops and chicken runs might be coming to Potsdam. Village trustees are pecking away at putting together a new law to allow residents to raise chickens in their backyards.
“I think it's a great idea because people should have the freedom to be able to create their own food,” said Maggie McKenna, Potsdam village trustee.
The proposed law requires chicken owners to register. They're limited to no more than six chickens. No roosters are allowed. If vermin become a problem, the registration can be revoked.
“We're listening to what Canton does. We're listening to what the other regions do," said McKenna. "We definitely want to know who has the chickens.”
Canton has allowed chickens in the village for years – with conditions.
Gabriella Schuckers, a 14 year old, keeps chickens in her backyard.
“They're just, they're beautiful. And I love the noises they make. And they're just fun to have,” she said.
The eggs are an added bonus. But she warns chicken farming also has its challenges.
“The winter - because we have to put a heat lamp in there and a water heater and we kept blowing a fuse," she said. "The poop and the bedding you have to change.”
Other conditions in Potsdam's proposal include property line setbacks and proper disposal of manure.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed law June 15. Village trustees could vote right that day. Or they could choose to allow even more time for public discussion.
The village planning board will review the proposed law on June 4. Their recommendation goes to the village board, but is not binding.
