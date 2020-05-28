Compromise in works for Ogdensburg airport security

The Ogdensburg Airport is a vital part of the north country community and the OBPA has always been a valuable local and regional partner. If anything, we should be willing to offer a more flexible payment plan to the airport, not one that is more restrictive. The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has also suffered a loss of revenue because of the closed Canadian border and a lack of flights because of the pandemic. However, despite that, the OBPA has continued to catch up on their bills to the city.