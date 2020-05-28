COVID-19: Thursday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the overall number of cases to 200 in the county.
Phase 2 of reopening starts Friday. However, which businesses can start along with it isn’t exactly clear.
As private business reopen, will have the authority to deny entry to anyone not wearing some kind of face covering.
The shutdown caused unemployment to skyrocket in the north country. Behind those numbers are people - your friends and neighbors.
The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is asking for donations of games as families spend more time at home due to the pandemic.
The New York state Senate and Assembly have voted to extend the deadline for residents who were sexually abused as children to file legal claims because of the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.
The Orchestra of Northern New York has canceled all concerts for the rest of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.