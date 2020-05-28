Floyd E. Creighton, Jr., 78, of Lorraine

Floyd was born on July 22, 1941 the son to Floyd E. and Dorothy Murdie Creighton, Sr., in Miami, Fla. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1960 and entered the Marine Corp serving from 1961-1964. Following his discharge he served for 3 years in the reserves. He later went to work as a millwright for Schoeller Paper in Pulaski, retiring after 37 years of service. After he retired he went to tractor trailer school and drove bus for JRC. He then worked at Laser Transit until completely retiring in 2011. He was a 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, which he was very proud of.