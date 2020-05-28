Floyd E. Creighton, Jr., 78, of Lorraine

LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Floyd E. Creighton, Jr., Lorraine passed away Wednesday, May 27th at his home. He was 78 years old.
The funeral mass for Floyd will be 11 am on Monday, June 1st at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Grove St., Adams with Rev. Robert Decker officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia’s Cemetery.
Floyd was born on July 22, 1941 the son to Floyd E. and Dorothy Murdie Creighton, Sr., in Miami, Fla. He graduated from Lisbon Central School in 1960 and entered the Marine Corp serving from 1961-1964. Following his discharge he served for 3 years in the reserves. He later went to work as a millwright for Schoeller Paper in Pulaski, retiring after 37 years of service. After he retired he went to tractor trailer school and drove bus for JRC. He then worked at Laser Transit until completely retiring in 2011. He was a 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, which he was very proud of.
Floyd married the love of his life, Joyce Chatterton in 1966 at the St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams. They lived in Sandy Creek as newlyweds. In 1969 they bought their first home in Ellisburg. They moved to Lorraine with their 4 children in 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, Lorraine; his 4 children, Kelly (Christopher) Homes, Syracuse; Karen (Jack) Shelmidine, Adams; Floyd E. (Susan) Creighton, Adams Center; Aaron (Andrea) Creighton, Auburn; 7 grandchildren, Augustus Kampnich, Nolan Shelmidine, Jenna Homes, Kyle Creighton, Cole Creighton, Kristin Creighton, Ryan Creighton, his siblings, Margaret (John) Scofield, James (Patricia) Creighton, Dorothy Hobbs, Cathy (Glenn) Remington, Mathew (Karen) Creighton, Julie (Dale) Forrester, Andrew Creighton and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Michael Creighton and his brother-in-law Leslie Hobbs.
Floyd enjoyed restoring old tractors, guns and his card playing club “Farmer’s Social Club”. Floyd could light up the room with his smile especially when his family was around, he enjoyed the time he spent with them.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204-1305.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
