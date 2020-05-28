Hazel R. Farrell, 80, of Plessis

PLESSIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hazel R. Farrell, 80, formerly of School Street, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY where she had resided for the past few years.
Born on June 24, 1939 in Theresa, NY, she was a daughter of Howard F. and Elsie Harrington Reese. She attended local schools.
Hazel married Milton C. Farrell on November 24, 1961. After their marriage they resided in Antwerp, NY, until 1963, moving to School Street, Plessis, NY. Milton passed away July 24, 1992.
For many years she worked for Timmerman Turkey Farms, LaFargeville, NY.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband and three brothers, Victor, Kenneth and Robert Reese all died previously.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. In following with Hazel’s wishes, she will be buried next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
