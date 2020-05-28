Hot & humid with a chance of showers later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be hot and muggy again Thursday, but not quite as hot as it’s been.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
There’s a chance we’ll see showers late in the afternoon. They’re remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha. Those showers will continue off and on into the evening and overnight.
Rain is likely Friday. There will be cloudy breaks, but rain should be off and on for much of the day. Thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
A cold front moves through Friday and knocks temperatures down.
Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday. There’s a small chance of morning showers, but most of the day should be dry and partly sunny.
It will be in the upper 50s and mostly sunny on Sunday and Monday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s those two days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.