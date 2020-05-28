Man allegedly strangled, robbed man in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 35 year old Lowville man is accused of strangling a man into unconsciousness and stealing his wallet in Watertown.
City police said they were called to the 200 block of South Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
Later that evening, police arrested Dustin King of 9565 East Road in Lowville.
He was charged with felony counts of second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, and fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to police, King strangled Daniel Keruskie of Carthage into unconsciousness and stole his wallet, which contained a credit card.
Police said the 2 men know each other, but declined to comment on the motive for the alleged robbery or why the men were in Watertown.
They did say there was no evidence that the crime was drug related.
Police said Keruskie was treated at the scene by first responders, but declined to say if he had to go to the hospital.
King was arraigned in city court and ordered held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.
