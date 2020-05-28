North country’s phase 2 set to begin Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two weeks after phase one began, the north country is set to begin phase two of reopening its economy.
Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray says phase two will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
Phase two industries include retail, professional services such as hair salons, administrative support, real estate services, and rental and leasing.
Gray said there are a few details to work out for hair salons to open. He noted that nail salons cannot yet open.
