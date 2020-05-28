Orchestra of NNY cancels concerts for rest of year

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Orchestra of Northern New York has canceled all concerts for the rest of 2020.
The orchestra had already canceled two concerts in July – the July 2 Concert in the Park at Watertown’s Thompson Park and a concert in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall on July 3.
It had a total of six concerts planned for 2020, which would have been the orchestra’s 33rd season. It’s the north country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra.
Orchestra officials say social distancing would mean concert audiences would be too small and the organization would lose money.
Even if social distancing restrictions are relaxed this year, they say, they’re concerned concertgoers would hesitate to congregate in close quarters.
Orchestra officials say they have a full slate of concerts planned for next year, providing social distancing rules are relaxed.
