WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley A. Bates, 79, of Marra Drive, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her husband, Gerald E. Bates and two children. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.