St. Lawrence County sees 200th case of COVID-19, Jefferson County reports no new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 200.
Officials said 183 people have been released from isolation and no one is hospitalized due to the virus.
To date, 8,271 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
No new cases of coronavirus were reported Thursday in Jefferson County, meaning the total number of confirmed cases remains at 71.
Officials said that all but 1 person has recovered from the virus.
There were 106 people in precautionary quarantine, 6 in mandatory quarantine and 1 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 4,566 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
