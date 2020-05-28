Strong storms on Friday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the area tomorrow bringing the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms. Showers are possible overnight with lows in the upper 60′s.
Friday will be the last warm and humid day for awhile. The best chance of thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. Expect highs near 80. Lows overnight will be in the 50′s.
Saturday will be much cooler with the risk of showers. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 60′s. Lows will be in the 40′s.
Expect highs on Sunday near 60 with mostly sunny skies.
