Victims Assistance Center seeks donations of board games

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County wants families to stay mentally happy and healthy at a time when staying home is the norm.
They're asking for your help to provide board games. They can be classics. They can be card games. Or they can be outdoor games.
But the Victims Assistance Center is asking that they are new, not used.
The goal is deliver games to 400 families by June 17.
"Right now during quarantine and all of these COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of people are spending time in their homes that they're not used to. So we kind of have said families are spending a lot of quantity time together and this initiative, it wants to turn that quantity time into quality time with their loved ones," said Madelaine Taylor, Victims Assistance Center.
If want to donate a new game, you can ship it to 418 Washington Street in Watertown or call 315-755-1434 to arrange for a pick up or drop off time.
Monetary donations will also be accepted.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.