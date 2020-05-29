Apartment complex thanks firefighters by treating them to lunch

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Managers from a town of Philadelphia apartment complex said thank you to 4 north country fire departments Friday.
Firefighters from Philadelphia, Evans Mills, Antwerp and Theresa were treated to lunch by Parkstead Apartments.
A few weeks ago, the firefighters quickly put out an early morning fire at a garage attached to the apartment's leasing office.
Assistant Property Manager Sean Peck says with the quick work, the complex was able to save many files.
"With everything that is going on we appreciate the essential workers and firefighters and the first responders and what they are doing. So wanted to show them and the community how much we appreciate them by doing this," he said.
Firefighters were also given certificates of appreciation.
