Assembly minority leader wants to limit Cuomo’s expanded powers during pandemic

When asked if Barclay has a sense that the populace is at a state of discontent where they may start flouting what the governor is ordering, he said, " Well, maybe the populace, but I question whether local officials are starting to feel that way. And it's really because of missing guidance. Some of this stuff, if we just had guidance, protocols that are easily understood, if you hit these protocols, when you're a business, either you hit it or you don't hit it and you can open up. We have these kind of broad things about testing, which is important and getting the tracers. Those are such broad measures, they don't really affect the people on the ground. If I'm a business, can I open next week, can't I? You have to make big decisions, John, you have to make payroll decisions, staffing decisions, you're well aware of. So other states, it seems to me, like South Carolina, I've heard Texas, have very clear rules of how they were reopening. And it seems like New York doesn't have those rules and some of it is arbitrary and the governor, it seems like he does a press conference and kind of we all wait to see what he's going to say and lo and behold maybe you're open and maybe you're not, but it all seems very confusing and some of it seems very arbitrary."