Athlete of the Week: Adam Szlamcynski

CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been an interesting high school sports season to say the least because of COVID-19, but we’ve made it to the last Athlete of the Week for this school year.
This week, we honor an all around athlete who made his mark not only at his school Clifton- Fine, but also for the Harrisville basketball and soccer teams.
Adam Szlamcynski has been a key player for Harrisville Basketball and Soccer. He also found success with the Clifton- Fine Golf team and the Harrisville Trap Team.
Adam also excelled in the classroom.
He is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 29, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.