Confusion, frustration mark Phase 2 reopening in north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country's move into Phase 2 of reopening businesses is officially on after the state put all regions on pause less than 24 hours ago.
"The five regions that have been in Phase 1 can now move to Phase 2," said Cuomo during his Friday afternoon briefing.
That announcement that was thrown into question late Thursday night.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chair Scott Gray says the state told him and other local officials all regions in New York would be on pause.
"Without any sort of warning whatsoever, at 7 o'clock at night, we are now told Phase 2 is not happening," said Gray.
One shop owner in Clayton said the late night change of course created confusion on if she could open Friday.
So she decided to do so.
"We've been ready. We took all the precautions. I signed an affirmation this morning that I thought told me that even though the state wasn't open, or this Phase 2 wasn't open, that we're allowed to continue on," said Lynette Thayer, owner, The Mason Jar.
And she wasn't alone.
"I've decided that I'm just going to open no matter what the state says. This is my livelihood. This is my life," said Martha Walti, owner, Hilda's The Next Generation.
Now businesses like retail shops, real estate services, and all office jobs can officially reopen.
And Governor Cuomo has laid out guidance they need to follow.
It includes things like allowing 50 percent of maximum occupancy and other social distancing measures.
But for hair dressers and barbershop employees, there's another mandate.
"Professionals in those operations have to get a test every 2 weeks," said Cuomo.
Gray says he's currently working with Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center to facilitate this testing and who pays for the tests is still being figured out.
Gray says the state should step up and support the region.
"If you're going to start demanding and make it mandatory that all these people be tested, then you need to take a state test site here," he said.
According to Gray, the way the state progresses from phase to phase has changed.
It will have to be triggered by an executive order from Cuomo.
There's also no longer a 2 week window between the start of a new phase and the dashboard regions have used to monitor progress is changing too.
"The metrics have changed, the dashboard has changed," said Gray.
Local county governments have released their guidelines. Scroll down to see Lewis and St. Lawrence county documents:
