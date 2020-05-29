COVID-19: Friday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region.
Two were in Jefferson County and 1 was in St. Lawrence County. Lewis County had no new cases.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday during his 1 p.m. briefing that the north country region can reopen under Phase 2 effective immediately.
The announcement came amid anger and confusion among a number of upstate New York officials, who expected the Phase 2 reopening of business would happen Friday morning, only to be told late Thursday night there would be a delay.
The frustration of many people prompted statements from north country lawmakers, criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the reopening.
Some lawmakers are having second thoughts about so much power given to one person for so long. The state’s Assembly minority leader wants to limit the governor’s authority and increase local power during future emergencies.
Many have complained about the lack of guidance from the state regarding Phase 2. The state issued detailed guidelines on the requirements on Friday.
A Jefferson County restaurant owner is one of those saying enough is enough to the state’s lack of guidance on how to reopen.
There’ll be no rides, food, or animals this July at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The longest continuously operating county fair in America had to be called off because of restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19.
