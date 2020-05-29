Cuomo approves north country for Phase 2 of reopening

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday during his 1 p.m. briefing that the north country region can reopen under Phase 2 effective immediately.
The announcement came amid anger and confusion among a number of upstate New York officials, who expected the Phase 2 reopening of business would happen at 12:01 Friday morning, only to be told late Thursday night there would be a delay.
Some upstate officials criticized the governor for a lack of communication. Local lawmakers slammed Cuomo for the delay.
During his briefing, Cuomo appeared to be unaware of the discord caused by the delay.
He discussed Phase 2 guidelines for specific industries, appeared jointly by video conference with New York City’s mayor, and even weighed in on death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
When a reporter asked him about upstate officials, Cuomo said, "They thought it was earlier today than 1 o'clock?"
He went on to say that he can understand the frustration, “but we want to make sure that data was reviewed by all the experts. A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert in viral transmission in a global pandemic. I may be competent as a governor, but I am not an expert in global transmissions of a viral pandemic, so I wanted to make sure we had the best minds look at all the data before we stepped forward.”
He added, “The difference between this morning and 1 o’clock, I never talked to anyone about timing, morning or 1 o’clock.”
Cuomo said the north country and 4 other upstate regions could advance to Phase 2.
Businesses included under that include offices, real estate, some in-store retail, vehicle sales, leases, and rentals, retail rental, repair, and cleaning, commercial building management, hair salons and barbershops.
People who work in barbershops and hair salons must be tested for COVID-19 every 2 weeks.
The governor also said there were 67 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Thursday.
