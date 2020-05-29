Gray: state testing site needed in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state needs to open a COVID-19 testing center in Jefferson County, Scott Gray, chairman of the county legislature, said Friday.
Gray was reacting to Governor Cuomo’s announcement Friday that hair stylists and barbers will need to be tested for the virus once every two weeks. Cuomo also encouraged stylists and barbers to get tested before they re-open their shops. It was part of Cuomo’s ;larger announcement that the north country can move to “phase 2” of reopening.
In a letter to state officials, Gray said “I would respectfully request a state testing site in Jefferson County. I see more requirements coming for occupational testing given the provision today.”
Gray also writes that if a state testing site isn’t established, the work should be done by Samaritan Medical Center, but Samaritan will need significantly more testing kits and other supplies.
A Samaritan official said Friday the hospital is working with Gray to develop a protocol for testing hair stylists and barbers at the hospital’s drive-up clinic. It is not clear who - the state, the hospital or the stylist - will pay for the test.
