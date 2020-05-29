Jefferson County Fair Canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Fair has been canceled.
In a release dated Thursday, fair president Bob Simpson said “after much discussion with our fair partners, the Board of Directors of the Jefferson County Agricultural Society have regretfully decided in a meeting held on this date that the 2020 Jefferson County Fair is cancelled.”
Simpson says the fair was canceled because of state restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus.
The fair was scheduled for July 7-12 and even if fairs would be allowed by then, Simpson said there’s too much uncertainty over what restrictions would be imposed.
Lewis County has also canceled its fair this year. Organizers have set up a virtual “UnFair” on Facebook.
Plans are not yet known for this year’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair, which is scheduled for August 4-9.
