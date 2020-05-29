Kenneth H. Hilborne, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth H. Hilborne, age 78 of County Rt 4 Ogdensburg passed away on Thursday morning May 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held privately at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home for his family with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Surviving his wife of 59 years Rita Hilborne; his daughter Senator Patricia “Patty” Ritchie & her husband Thomas of Tn of Oswegatchie; his son Kenneth Hilborne & his wife Kathleen of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Thomas Ritchie & his wife Kari of Tn of Oswegatchie, Jessica Krishnakumar & her husband Ryan of IL, Kevin Ritchie & his companion Ashlyn Foster of Ogdensburg, Zachary Skelly of NC, Kenneth C. Hilborne & his companion Brianna Young of Brier Hill, Andrew T. Hilborne & his companion Erica Fishel of Ogdensburg, Grace Hilborne & her companion Riley Thompson of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Landon Ritchie, Lexi Ritchie, Aryanna Krish & Maxim Krish; brothers Richard Brabant & his wife Jackie of Canton, Dean Hilborne & his wife Roseanne of FL; a brother Robert Brabant of Ogdensburg; sisters Geraldine Montroy of Ogdensburg, Keitha Tupper of Ogdensburg, Gloria Bice & her husband Roy of Ogdensburg, Doreen Shattuck & her husband Rick of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
A brother Donald Hilborne and a sister Dianna Soloman predeceased him.
Ken was born on August 23, 1941 in Ogdensburg, the son of Donald & Helen (Moore) Hilborne. He attended Ogdensburg & Heuvelton Schools for his education, and later married Rita Smithers on July 2, 1960.
During his career he was employed at James B. Downing Company where he was also their union rep, Standard Shade Roller, and lastly for New York State as a Corrections Officer at Riverview Correctional Facility. He retired in 1990.
Ken was the former president of the local teamsters union and was a 50 year member of the DePeyster Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino, helping family members with projects around their houses, operating machinery and was an all-around handyman.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Argarwal Renal Center or the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
