Kenneth H. Hilborne, 78, of Ogdensburg

Surviving his wife of 59 years Rita Hilborne; his daughter Senator Patricia “Patty” Ritchie & her husband Thomas of Tn of Oswegatchie; his son Kenneth Hilborne & his wife Kathleen of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Thomas Ritchie & his wife Kari of Tn of Oswegatchie, Jessica Krishnakumar & her husband Ryan of IL, Kevin Ritchie & his companion Ashlyn Foster of Ogdensburg, Zachary Skelly of NC, Kenneth C. Hilborne & his companion Brianna Young of Brier Hill, Andrew T. Hilborne & his companion Erica Fishel of Ogdensburg, Grace Hilborne & her companion Riley Thompson of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Landon Ritchie, Lexi Ritchie, Aryanna Krish & Maxim Krish; brothers Richard Brabant & his wife Jackie of Canton, Dean Hilborne & his wife Roseanne of FL; a brother Robert Brabant of Ogdensburg; sisters Geraldine Montroy of Ogdensburg, Keitha Tupper of Ogdensburg, Gloria Bice & her husband Roy of Ogdensburg, Doreen Shattuck & her husband Rick of Ogdensburg; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.