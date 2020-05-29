Lake Ontario water levels drop, outflow strategy adjusted

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Water levels on Lake Ontario hit their peak early and are on the decline for the season - far cry from the record flooding of last year.
That's according to the International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates water levels on the lake and the river.
Because the lake levels are dropping, the board announced it's decreasing the amount of water it has been releasing from the lake into the St. Lawrence River through the Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena.
The board and its parent, the International Joint Commission, have been the targets of fierce criticism from landowners along the Lake Ontario shoreline during record-high flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Property owners argued “Plan 2014,” the plan followed to regulate water levels, caused unnecessary flooding and millions of dollars in damages.
This year, the board had been releasing more water than the plan called for. Officials announced Friday it will no longer do that.
According to the board, Lake Ontario levels peaked on May 5 at 4 inches below the general flood stage and 20 inches lower than the peak in 2019.
Lake levels are expected to continue their seasonal decline through summer and have fallen 2 inches since May 5.
Those lower Lake Ontario levels, combined with high outflows, are causing increased currents in the upper St. Lawrence River and extremely low levels on Lake St. Lawrence, the forebay just upstream of the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, the board said.
