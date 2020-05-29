Lillian May Shampine, 85, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lillian May Shampine, 85, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home under the care of her family and Hospice. She had been a resident of Massena for 47 years with her husband of 61 years, Jerry Shampine.
She was a loving mother of five children and a wonderful homemaker with a passion for music playing professionally for the Hale Trio.
Survivors include her husband, sister Evelyn Hall, daughter Kristine Klett and husband Mark of South Carolina, son Kurtis Shampine and wife Stephanie of Connecticut, son Kyle Shampine, Florida, daughter Kimberly Barney and husband Paul, Massena, NY. The couple also had a predeceased son Mark Shampine and are proud grandparents of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
