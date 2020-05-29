Marilyn M. (Morley) Beebie, age 83, of Ogdensburg

Marilyn is survived by her four daughters, Patricia (Patty) and her husband, Wayne Ramsey, Ogdensburg, Debra (Debbie) and her husband, Robert Harvey, Baldwinsville, NY, Mary Jo and her husband, Tom Montana, Ogdensburg, and Diane and her husband, Steve Pepos of Great Falls, Montana; one son, Donald (Donny) Beebie and his companion, Jennifer Taylor, Morristown, NY. Marilyn is also survived by nine grandchildren, Janelle, Jason, Justin, Joel, Sarah, Chad, Nathan, Christopher, and Hannah and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, of fifty-five years, two brothers, Paul and Edward (Chic), and two sisters, Theresa and Margaret.