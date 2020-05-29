Marilyn M. (Morley) Beebie, age 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marilyn M. (Morley) Beebie, age 83, of 818 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Due to the current pandemic there will be a private Mass for the immediate family only on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be at Notre Dame Cemetery following the private service. Mrs. Beebie passed away surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Marilyn is survived by her four daughters, Patricia (Patty) and her husband, Wayne Ramsey, Ogdensburg, Debra (Debbie) and her husband, Robert Harvey, Baldwinsville, NY, Mary Jo and her husband, Tom Montana, Ogdensburg, and Diane and her husband, Steve Pepos of Great Falls, Montana; one son, Donald (Donny) Beebie and his companion, Jennifer Taylor, Morristown, NY. Marilyn is also survived by nine grandchildren, Janelle, Jason, Justin, Joel, Sarah, Chad, Nathan, Christopher, and Hannah and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bob, of fifty-five years, two brothers, Paul and Edward (Chic), and two sisters, Theresa and Margaret.
Mrs. Beebie was born on October 10, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Edward and Helen Morley. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg, NY. Beside being a loving wife, she was a loving mother who chose to stay at home caring for her five children and her grandchildren.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time at their camp on the St. Lawrence River, bowling, playing cards, car rides with her husband, sitting on her front porch, spending time with her children, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Most recently Marilyn enjoyed riding her scooter around town and spending time with her dear friends, Peggy Denny (now deceased) and Beverly Goolden.
Donations may be made in her memory to The Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
