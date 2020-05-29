Mel’s Sports History: an undefeated season & a trip to Cooperstown

May 29, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 7:34 AM

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Perfection is hard to achieve in any endeavor. To do it in sports is even more rare.

In the first part of this two-part history lesson, Mel takes a look back at the 2011-2012 championship run of the Sackets Harbor boys’ basketball team.

It was a 25-0 run that ended in the state title.

In the second part, Mel takes us to Cooperstown in 2014, when some big names graced the diamond along with some Fort Drum soldiers who took part.

A color guard from Fort Drum took part in the festivities at a Baseball Hall of Fame event in Cooperstown in 2014. (Source: WWNY)

