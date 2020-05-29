Mel’s Sports History: an undefeated season & a trip to Cooperstown

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Perfection is hard to achieve in any endeavor. To do it in sports is even more rare.
In the first part of this two-part history lesson, Mel takes a look back at the 2011-2012 championship run of the Sackets Harbor boys’ basketball team.
It was a 25-0 run that ended in the state title.
In the second part, Mel takes us to Cooperstown in 2014, when some big names graced the diamond along with some Fort Drum soldiers who took part.
