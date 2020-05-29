Michael S. Barr, age 49 of Ogdensburg

Michael was born on January 13, 1971 in Ogdensburg, a son of Edmund Barr Jr. & Sonya (Sovie) Barr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy where he excelled in football and track and worked at Cameron’s Cleaners until becoming disabled in 1991. Michael enjoyed bowling and was awarded a perfect game of 300 points in the 90’s while a member of the Ogdensburg Men’s Bowling League. He also enjoyed going to the casino, watching sports of all kinds and was converted from an avid Redskins fan to a Buffalo Bills football fan.