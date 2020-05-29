OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael S. Barr, age 49 of Ogdensburg will be held privately for his family at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery. Michael passed away at his home on Friday (May 29, 2020).
Surviving is his mother Sonya Barr of Ogdensburg; a sister Mary Griffin of Waddington; nieces & nephews Edmund “Joey” Barr, Alicia Barr, Kelli Barr & Garrett Griffin; along with several cousins.
Michael was predeceased by his son Sean Christopher in 1990; his father Edmund J. Barr Jr. in 2019; two brothers Edmund Barr III in 2008 and Patrick Barr in 1994.
Michael was born on January 13, 1971 in Ogdensburg, a son of Edmund Barr Jr. & Sonya (Sovie) Barr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy where he excelled in football and track and worked at Cameron’s Cleaners until becoming disabled in 1991. Michael enjoyed bowling and was awarded a perfect game of 300 points in the 90’s while a member of the Ogdensburg Men’s Bowling League. He also enjoyed going to the casino, watching sports of all kinds and was converted from an avid Redskins fan to a Buffalo Bills football fan.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Agarwal Renal Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.