More local lawmakers slam Cuomo’s delay of Phase 2

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More north country lawmakers are piling on the criticism of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s delay of the Phase 2 reopening of businesses
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith called the delay "absolutely ludicrous."
Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush slammed the governor for his “insensitivity” and Senator Joe Griffo said the lack of communication “is wrong and needs to be addressed.”
Their comments come after north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and state Senator Patty Ritchie issued statements blasting Cuomo's decision.
The following is Mayor Smith’s statement:
"It is absolutely ludicrous that today, businesses here in the City of Watertown and across the North Country slated for reopening in “Phase 2” continue to be closed.
"As a medical professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, I can say with confidence that delaying the opening of these businesses does not do anything to protect public health or stop the spread of COVID-19. The only thing this delay does is contribute to the further destruction of local businesses.
"To wait until last night to make our region aware we are not moving on to Phase 2 is a slap in the face to hardworking business owners. The lack of communication, notification and guidance is not only irresponsible, it’s insulting. I fully support businesses in the North Country moving into Phase 2, as planned, immediately.
"Furthermore, I would encourage our local representatives who are part of the Governor’s North Country regional "Control Room” to resign. This Control Room was designed to give the people of our region a voice as we safely reopen. It has become abundantly clear that Albany does not value or respect local input—nor does the Governor want to listen to the voices of those who know our region best.
Assembly Blankenbush issued this statement:
“As many of you know, the Mohawk Valley and North Country regions were set to begin Phase 2 today. County executives and business leaders were in contact with state officials with the plan to move to the second phase, but at the 11th hour, the governor decided to pull the rug out from under our businesses and announce a pause on moving forward.
“Instead of entrusting local officials and previously stated guidelines, the governor has decided that a team of “international experts” knows what’s best for our region. The insensitivity shown by the governor clearly displays that he has no regard for our struggling businesses and how they operate. I’m calling on the governor to stand by his word and allow our region to begin Phase 2 immediately. Our residents deserve better. It’s time we move forward.”
Senator Griffo said:
“The continued ambiguity of the Cuomo administration’s COVID-19 policies needs to stop, especially in relation to the livelihood of New Yorkers. While we need to continue to be smart in addressing safety issues, businesses that have been shuttered for more than two months need predictability so that they can plan their own reopening accordingly.
"It was understood by the people of this state, based upon the governor’s own comments, that once their region was allowed to start reopening that the Regional Control Room for their area would determine when they move on to subsequent phases. Clearly, those words are ringing hollow today.
"I concur with Oneida County Executive Picente and other local officials expressing their frustration. The lack of direct communication and coordination with local officials is wrong and needs to be addressed.”
Late Thursday night north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued this statement:
“I have heard from hundreds of frustrated and upset local officials and small businesses who are understandably outraged by the unacceptable and arbitrary decision by Governor Cuomo to move the goal posts for re-opening,” said Stefanik in a press release.
“Small businesses are barely hanging on and have invested in COVID-19 preparations to safely update their operations. Our North Country businesses and communities have worked hard to meet the metrics laid out for Phase 2 required by New York State and our region should enter Phase 2 of re-opening as planned.”
State Senator Patty Ritchie also took aim at the governor Thursday night, saying that businesses had worked tirelessly to be ready to reopen:
"Now though, at the 11th hour, the Governor has chosen to impose new reopening criteria that will prevent Central and Northern New York from moving on to Phase Two. This lack of communication isn’t just irresponsible—it’s disrespectful to hardworking business owners and the tremendous effort they have put forth to comply with state guidelines.
"These people have been through enough. So many of the businesses they have worked hard to build are hanging on by a thread. Many of these business owners and their employees have yet to see a dime of unemployment benefits from the New York State Department of Labor. To say they are frustrated would be an understatement.
“Our region has met the metrics to move on to the next phase. Businesses have worked tirelessly to implement safety measures to safely reopen tomorrow. To tell them tonight we aren’t moving on to Phase Two—just hours before they expected to reopen—is indefensible. Businesses cannot wait any longer and I support efforts for them to safely move on to the next phase, as promised. Furthermore, this underscores the need for the Legislature to take immediate action to restore its powers as a co-equal branch of state government.”
