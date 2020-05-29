Muggy today, cooler tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are big changes ahead in the weather forecast.
This afternoon and evening will mark the end of the north country’s string of hot and humid weather.
That’s when the rain showers start and a cold front moves through.
Until then it will be warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Scattered showers start in the early afternoon. Those intensify into the evening and thunderstorms are possible. Some of those thunderstorms could be severe and downpours could be heavy at times.
Temperatures drop into the 50s as the cold front moves through overnight.
Saturday will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s. There could be some morning showers, but the rest of the day will be partly sunny.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
There’s a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will have highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.