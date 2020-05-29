Nancy L. Mellnitz, 57, of Glenfield

Nancy was born on December 19, 1962 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Sylvester W. and Kathleen Davoy Aucter. She graduated from Beaver River central School in 1981 and worked for several businesses before attending Ranger School in Wanakena, graduating in 1986. She worked surveying and at area jobs before working for Climax Manufacturing for 14 years. Nancy enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville and was active with the church Hospitality Committee. Nancy was a volunteer for Lewis County Humane Society. She enjoyed sitting watching nature, especially the deer, and raising chickens. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family.