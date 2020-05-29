3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties Friday.
Two of the cases are in Jefferson County, meaning the total number of confirmed cases is now 73.
Officials said that all but 3 people have recovered from the virus.
There were 67 people in precautionary quarantine, 9 in mandatory quarantine and 3 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 4,722 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 201.
Officials said 183 people have been released from isolation and no one is hospitalized due to the virus.
To date, 8,718 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
