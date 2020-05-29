Ogdensburg lawmakers approve airport security deal

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Council approved an airport deal Friday that will keep city police patrolling there.
The council voted 5-0 in favor of a 3-month contract renewal.
It stipulates the Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority must pay the city within 60 days of getting billed. The vote was taken at a special meeting Friday after the council deadlocked on the contract earlier this week.
Without police security, the airport would have had to shut down as early as Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.