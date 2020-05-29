Pitkin appointed as State Police Troop D commander

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 52 year old Dexter man, who has spent decades serving with the state police, has been appointed commander of a region stretching from the north country to central New York.
Major Darrin Pitkin has been named the 30th commander of Troop D.
Pitkin’s command covers 7 counties, which include Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Oswego. Operating from 27 facilities, the state police of Troop D provide service to 167 towns, 89 villages, and 5 cities.
Pitkin began his career with the state police on October 1, 1990, when he entered the New York State Police Academy.
In February 1996, he was promoted to sergeant and in September of that year, he was promoted to station commander in Alexandria Bay.
In July 1999, he was promoted to zone sergeant in Watertown.
After working as a sergeant for 4 years, Major Pitkin was promoted to Lieutenant in February 2000 and was assigned to Troop D Headquarters in Oneida.
In January of 2004, he was appointed to the rank of captain and assigned to Troop T Thruway - Zone 3 Headquarters in DeWitt.
In May of 2004, he was transferred to Troop D Watertown as Zone 3 commander.
Pitkin grew up in Dexter and is a 1989 graduate of the State University of New York at Potsdam, and in 2004, he earned a master’s degree from Marist College. He is married and has three grown children.
He replaces Major Philip Rougeux, who was transferred to the Professional Standards Bureau in the central region as acting inspector.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.