Restaurant owner frustrated over lack of guidance on reopening

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County restaurant owner is saying enough is enough to the state’s lack of guidance on how to reopen.
Cari Greene owns the Blue Heron in Chaumont.
She says she wants to prepare for when restaurants can reopen.
But Greene says the state has given her no guidelines on what needs to be done for a restaurant to open safely and she's growing frustrated.
The Blue Heron currently only offers take-out service.
According to Greene, her business is down about 50 percent from a typical year.
"Every day that goes by that I'm not able to at least open up my outside patio, that number will just continue to increase. And how will I ever make that back - myself and every other small business in our area? We're in this together and none of us are getting answers and we need help," she said.
Restaurants aren't slated to open until Phase 3.
Greene says the clock is ticking on their peak season.
