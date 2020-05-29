Robert C. Davis, 85, of Colton

Born in Canton, NY on January 9, 1935 to the late Charles Davis and Ethlyn Hughto, Robert graduated from Canton High School where he was an accomplished wrestler, becoming the State Champion and later, graduated from college. Robert worked for the Bricklayers Union as a bricklayer and later became the business agent for the Local Union. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed many outdoor activities. He was a member of the Brunner Hill Hunting Club and also enjoyed gardening and traveling with his wife and family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roberts memory can be made to the Ethlyn B. Davis Nursing Scholarship, 34 Cornell Drive, SUNY Canton, Canton, NY, 13617 or to any Alzheimer’s Association. Memories and condolences can be shared online with the family at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Robert C. Davis.