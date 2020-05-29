State issues guidelines for phase 2 businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has issued detailed guidelines on the requirements for the businesses and industries scheduled to reopen under phase two.
The guidelines don’t say when phase two will start.
Most of the restrictions are geared toward maintaining distances between people, reducing the number of people allowed inside places of businesses, and making sure employees have masks when they need to wear them.
There are also documents for businesses owners to sign attesting that they’re adhering to the guidelines. Other documents provide businesspeople with a template for their reopening safety plan. These plans don’t have to be submitted to the state for approval but have to be kept on premises.
Businesses reopening in phase two include: offices; real estate; some in-store retail; vehicle sales, leases, and rentals; retail rental, repair, and cleaning; commercial building management; and hair salons and barbershops.
Businesses specifically mentioned as not being eligible to reopen in phase two:
- Malls, not including store that have their own external entrances.
- Dine-in and on-premise restaurant or bar service, excluding take-out or delivery for off-premise consumption.
- Large gathering and event venues, including venues that host concerts, conferences, or other in-person performances or presentations.
- Gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes.
- Video lottery and casino gaming facilities.
- Movie theaters, except drive-ins.
- Public attractions such as amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, theme parks, and bowling alleys.
Business not sure where they fit in the phases – there are four in all – can use the Business Reopening Lookup Tool.
