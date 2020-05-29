Watertown letter carrier retires after 32 years

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a heartwarming send off for a Watertown letter carrier, who's retiring after 32 years of service.
Angela MacDougal is the second female mail carrier in Watertown to retire after 3 decades of delivering letters and packages.
Friday, as MacDougal completed her route for one last time, her closest friends and family surprised her with a drive-by parade, complete with balloons and signs.
The parade, planned by her best friend, Dawn Grublauskas, the first retired female mail carrier in Watertown.
After working together for 31 years, Grublauskas wanted to celebrate MacDougal's retirement with a proper celebration.
"I just wanted to do something special. It's her last day and I know what it was like for my last day and it was very emotional and I couldn't let her go out quietly," said Grublauskas
"Number one, number two female letter carriers retired from Watertown," said MacDougal.
After walking so much every day on the job, MacDougal says the first thing she’s going to do is sleep in.
