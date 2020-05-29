Watertown residents to vote June 9 on funding for Flower Memorial Library

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you live in the Watertown City School District, you’ll be voting June 9 on the school budget and something else - Proposition 1 - which will secure funding for Flower Memorial Library.
Kyle Ramey with the Friends of Flower Memorial Library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the proposition. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Voters will be asked approve the measure, which would guarantee $75,000 for library materials.
It would cost taxpayers roughly $4.73 per year for a property assessed at $100,000.
The city's budget for the library has reduced funding for all library materials to $10,000.
All of the money received from the school ballot initiative will go towards fiction and non-fiction
books, e-books, children’s books, teen books, e-magazines, and other vital materials.
No money from the school ballot will be used for salaries, building maintenance or other services.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.