Watertown residents to vote June 9 on funding for Flower Memorial Library

May 29, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 1:04 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you live in the Watertown City School District, you’ll be voting June 9 on the school budget and something else - Proposition 1 - which will secure funding for Flower Memorial Library.

Kyle Ramey with the Friends of Flower Memorial Library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the proposition. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.

Voters will be asked approve the measure, which would guarantee $75,000 for library materials.

It would cost taxpayers roughly $4.73 per year for a property assessed at $100,000.

The city's budget for the library has reduced funding for all library materials to $10,000.

All of the money received from the school ballot initiative will go towards fiction and non-fiction

books, e-books, children’s books, teen books, e-magazines, and other vital materials.

No money from the school ballot will be used for salaries, building maintenance or other services.

