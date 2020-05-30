Astronaut Doug Hurley’s north country family waits for SpaceX take off

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - NASA’s SpaceX launch was scrubbed Wednesday due to poor weather, but is set to blast off Saturday afternoon instead.
Astronaut Doug Hurley’s north country family has been watching their cousin as he prepares for attempt number two.
There’s no shortage of interesting things about Astronaut Doug Hurley: He’s been to space twice before, he’ll be the first astronaut to blast off from American soil in nine years, and one of his favorite spots on earth is the St. Lawrence River!
We first met his Clayton-native cousins Nanette and Natali Tuesday, where they told us of Doug’s love for the north country.
7 News caught up with them again Friday to see how they were feeling about attempt number two.
“So we’re set for launch tomorrow at 3:33,” said Nanette Zipadelli, Doug Hurley’s cousin.
But that is if the weather cooperates. If not, they say it’s no big deal.
“When Doug took Endeavor up before Atlantis, it scrubbed five times. So we’re used to being in this holding pattern,” said Nanette.
The family was watching and listening Wednesday when poor weather postponed the launch.
“We could hear NASA and they were like, we’re not meeting any of the requirements to go,” said Nanette.
They say it’s better safe than sorry and that Doug and fellow astronaut Bob Behnken have enjoyed their extra days on earth.
“There’s a beach house on Kennedy that the astronauts can go and spend time with their families quarantined in the beach house,” said Nanette.
They say Doug’s hoping the historic launch of the SpaceX program inspires children to be interested in space.
“Because its been so absent in our country and they’re bringing that back,” said Natali.
Doug’s family will be watching Saturday’s launch from Cocoa Beach, Florida. If weather interferes again, they expect to try again Sunday.
